Dennis Lee Dotson Dennis Lee Dotson went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019 at the age of 72. Dennis was born on June 9th, 1947 to Earl L. Dodson and Cecile Cole in Lonoke, Arkansas. Dennis accepted Christ at an early age and was regarded as a Godly man by those who knew him. Although he recently relocated to Texas, he considered Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Kansas City Kansas as his home church. He was a servant at heart and made it his life's work to serve others in any way he could. Dennis attended high school and college in Kansas City, Kansas. He entered the workforce and started his career at Kansas City Kansas Community College in 1972. Dennis retired in 2002 after 30 years of service. After his retirement, Dennis worked as a caregiver and as a school crossing guard for Wyandotte County. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and both wives; Joyce A. Dotson (Palmer) in 2017 and Patricia A. Dotson (Woodard) in 1986. Also preceding him in death was his grandson Christopher L. Dotson in 2010. Survivors include his 5 children, 3 siblings and many other family members and friends. The celebration of his life will be at Oak Ridge Baptist Church on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11:00am, with visitation at 10:00am. Entombment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For personal acknowledgements, you may sign the online guest book at www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019