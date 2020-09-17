1/2
Dennis M. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis M. Wilson Dennis M. Wilson, 70, Overland Park, KS passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the University of Kansas Med. Ctr., Kansas City, KS. A visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m., followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Lenexa Baptist Church. Inurnment will be in the Monticello Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either the City Union Mission or Disabled American Veterans. Dennis was born August 10, 1950 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Douglas Ann Wilson. He was veteran of the US Air Force. Dennis had a career in the Automotive retail business for many years. He was a politician, elected as a Kansas State senator and representative. He was elected Johnson County Treasurer and on the Water One Board. Dennis also served on the board for Freedom Bank. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Vickie Wilson; daughter, Christa (Nate) Coble, Overland Park, KS; brother, Larry (Nancy) Wilson, Kansas City, MO and grandson, Roman Coble. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lenexa Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
Lenexa Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved