Dennis M. Wilson Dennis M. Wilson, 70, Overland Park, KS passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the University of Kansas Med. Ctr., Kansas City, KS. A visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m., followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Lenexa Baptist Church. Inurnment will be in the Monticello Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either the City Union Mission or Disabled American Veterans
. Dennis was born August 10, 1950 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Douglas Ann Wilson. He was veteran of the US Air Force. Dennis had a career in the Automotive retail business for many years. He was a politician, elected as a Kansas State senator and representative. He was elected Johnson County Treasurer and on the Water One Board. Dennis also served on the board for Freedom Bank. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Vickie Wilson; daughter, Christa (Nate) Coble, Overland Park, KS; brother, Larry (Nancy) Wilson, Kansas City, MO and grandson, Roman Coble. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
