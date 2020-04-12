|
Dennis Michael Murphy Dennis Michael Murphy, 61, passed away April 7, 2020, at his home in Shawnee, KS with his children by his side. He had put up a heroic fight against colon cancer for the last 1 1/2 years. Dennis was born May 18, 1958 in Kansas City, KS to Robert and Louise (Vater), the second of seven children. He graduated from Washington High School in 1976 and culminated his career for the last 28 years at IBT Industrial Solutions. He also worked for eight years as Clubhouse Video Coordinator for the Kansas City Royals' Media Department. Dennis loved sports of all kinds, but was an impassioned fan of Notre Dame football and KU basketball. His family was the center of his life, and he enjoyed playing with and coaching his grandchildren as well as his nieces and nephews. Dennis is survived by his son, Chris (Lauren) Murphy, his daughter, Megan (Lance) Finley, and the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Lucy Finley, Vivian Murphy, and Beau Finley. Also surviving are his siblings, Barbara (Larry) Beavers, Edward (Teresa) Murphy, Terry (Vicki) Murphy, Kevin's widow, Cathy, and Mike (Diana) Murphy, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his dad, Robert Murphy, his moms, Louise and Helen, and his brother, Kevin. A private family service was held yesterday, and a celebration of Dennis' life will be planned when possible. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020