Dennis Michael Patrick Hogerty Dennis Michael Patrick Hogerty, 73, incredible husband, father, papa and excellent tipper passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. He lived his whole life with a joyful heart and a twinkle in his eye because he felt that he was the luckiest guy in the world. He finally won his battle with Alzheimer's by yelling "BBD*!" to the disease as he flipped it the bird and walked into heaven. Dennis was born in Kansas City, MO on May 26, 1945 to Dan and Lilly Hogerty where he grew up with his three siblings, Kelly, Danny and Kathleen. He attended St. Peter's School and Rockhurst High School and spent as much time in trouble with the priests and nuns as he did making them laugh. He left Kansas City to attend the University of Notre Dame where he ran pep rallies and played rugby, collecting more friends along the way. After graduating in 1967, he followed his call to service and spent two and a half years in the Peace Corps. Returning in 1969, he met and married Diane (ne‚ Orr) after a long 10 day engagement on January 16, 1971 and started his own family. Settling in Fort Collins, Colorado in 1977, Dennis spent most of his adult life as a financial advisor and CSU booster. He loved living in Fort Collins and was an active member of the community, leading St. Patrick's Day Parades and serving on many boards and community groups. Dennis was a man of deep faith and spent many years as a parishioner and supporter of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. You could find him at 6:30am mass on most days, followed by an omelet and some Constant Comment tea at the Mountain Caf‚. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012 he relied on the strength of his faith to keep focused on staying positive and continuing to live his life with joy and laughter. His best times were spent with his family, playing golf, chewing on a cigar and telling everyone how to get into the fridge in his garage as they approached the 5th hole. Always needing to be out amongst 'em, Dennis collected people around him at all stages of his life with his larger than life personality and inappropriate jokes. He made his house a gathering place for his friends and his kids' friends and never shied away from opening his heart or his wallet for a good cause (or a round of drinks). He will be remembered for owning the dance floor and being the life of any party - but also someone whose primary goal was to make sure everyone else enjoyed the party too. But he will mostly be remembered for being the most loyal and devoted friend to all who had the great fortune to know him. Dennis is survived by his DiDi, four children: Erin Magsamen (Karl), Kelly Briden (Stephen), Meg Fitzpatrick (John) and Reagan (Katie) and his 15 grandchildren: Grayce, Ben and Jack Magsamen; Sadie, Danny, Will and Matthew Briden; Lilly, Daley, Fiona and Mimi Fitzpatrick; and Jack, Patrick, Mary Grace and Michael Hogerty. He is also survived by his three siblings Kelly Perkins, Danny Hogerty (Dianne) and Kakeen Peppard (Mike) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A vigil and rosary will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 6:00pm St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 300 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 2:00pm (also at St. Joseph's) followed by a celebration of life at Canvas Stadium at CSU. In lieu of flowers please donate to the to benefit the Hogerty Crew (act.alz.org/goto/HogertyCrew ) or give to a (or just do a little dance!). *BBD: Bye Bye Dummy!

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary