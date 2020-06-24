Dennis Miskec Dennis Miskec was born to John "Babe" and Mable Miskec on March 2, 1944, and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jake and Michael Miskec; and sister, Patti Pease. He is survived by his wife, Dede Miskec; daughter, Chris Miskec (Jessica Wageman); son, Larry (Sally) Miskec; granddaughter, Sawyer Mae Miskec-Wageman; sister, Barbara Miskec of Silverdale, WA; brother, Ron (Marge) Miskec of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Debby (Dale, his fourth brother) Heckman of Ottawa, KS; sister, Marsha (Randy) Schmidt of Williamsburg, VA; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his favorite walking buddy, Bear Visitation services are scheduled for 6pm-8pm on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Skradski Funeral home 340 N. 6th St., Kansas City, Ks. Praying of the rosary at 6:30 pm. Facemasks are strongly encouraged. If you desire to donate, may we suggest any pet rescue organization of your choice. No flowers, please, but if you feel so inclined, we recommend Bergamot & Ivy Florist.