Dennis Miskec
1944 - 2020
Dennis Miskec Dennis Miskec was born to John "Babe" and Mable Miskec on March 2, 1944, and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jake and Michael Miskec; and sister, Patti Pease. He is survived by his wife, Dede Miskec; daughter, Chris Miskec (Jessica Wageman); son, Larry (Sally) Miskec; granddaughter, Sawyer Mae Miskec-Wageman; sister, Barbara Miskec of Silverdale, WA; brother, Ron (Marge) Miskec of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Debby (Dale, his fourth brother) Heckman of Ottawa, KS; sister, Marsha (Randy) Schmidt of Williamsburg, VA; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his favorite walking buddy, Bear Visitation services are scheduled for 6pm-8pm on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Skradski Funeral home 340 N. 6th St., Kansas City, Ks. Praying of the rosary at 6:30 pm. Facemasks are strongly encouraged. If you desire to donate, may we suggest any pet rescue organization of your choice. No flowers, please, but if you feel so inclined, we recommend Bergamot & Ivy Florist.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
JUN
26
Rosary
06:30 PM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 23, 2020
DeDe,I never met your husband,but from his pictures, he looks like a kind, sweet man. So,so sorry for your loss.
Mary Adams
Friend
June 23, 2020
Larry and the entire Miskec family, Im so sorry to hear about Dennis passing. Im thinking of you and sending hugs. This was a very touching obituary and shows how many beautiful memories youve made. I hope reflecting on them helps bring some peace. Love, Andrea
Andrea McNally
Friend
