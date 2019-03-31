Resources More Obituaries for Dennis McCurren Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis Patrick "Denny" McCurren

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dennis Patrick "Denny" McCurren Mr. Dennis Patrick "Denny" McCurren, age 69 of Lee's Summit, MO, died peacefully in the embrace of loved ones Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Mr. McCurren was born July 7, 1949 in Hannibal, MO, the son of Robert H. McCurren, Jr. and Margaret Jane Williams McCurren, both deceased. He was married on April 1, 1978, at Jefferson City, MO, to Cindy Lou Windham, who survives him in death. A proud life-long resident of Missouri, Denny was raised in Jefferson City, MO. He graduated from Helias Catholic High School, class of 1967. He attended Rockhurst College in Kansas City, MO for one year before transferring to The University of Tulsa. At Tulsa, he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated in 1972 with a degree in Business Economics. He was drafted into and served in the United States Army from 1972 through 1974. Denny was proudly employed his entire professional life by Hallmark Cards, Inc. for thirty-five years prior to his retirement in 2009. His career was primarily spent as buyer, attaining the title of Global Procurement Director, amongst others. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, MO. A member of The Knights of Columbus and former boys parochial league basketball coach. He was also a key member and fundraiser for at least 4 capital building campaigns at Presentation-the sanctuary itself, but also the school, gymnasium and parish ministry facilities. Other survivors include 6 children: Shawn Kell and his wife Marla of Lansing, KS, Shelly Saylor and her husband James of Springboro, OH, Scott McCurren and his wife Lindsay of Kansas City, MO, Steven McCurren of Turney, MO, Samantha Howard and her husband John of Blue Springs, MO and Sara Boggs and her husband Brett of Hallsville, MO; four surviving brothers: Robert H. McCurren, III of Jefferson City, MO, Kevin McCurren of Grand Rapids, MI, Daniel McCurren of Maineville, OH and Terence McCurren of Jefferson City, MO; 13 Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Timothy McCurren and Michael McCurren, both of Jefferson City, MO Vigil will be held 10:00 am on Monday April 1, 2019 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, MO. A Requiem Mass will take place forthwith at 11:00 am, also at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. Inurnment and committal of his ashes at Union Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, MO will take place at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in his name to Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City, MO: Department of Philanthropy, 2401 Gillham Rd, KCMO, 64108 or visit https://www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries