Dennis Richard Tarry Dennis Richard Tarry, age 78, died unexpectedly at his home in Mission, KS on April 28, 2020. He was born August 31, 1941, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Lloyd Wilbur Tarry and Loretta Eleanor Tarry (nee Walters). As a child, Dennis loved "camping" with friends and used his father's WWI mess kit to pretend he was a soldier. He served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War era. He attended Wyandotte High School in KCK, and the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. Dennis was employed by Southwestern Bell as an interior lineman for most of his adult life until a diagnosis of Muscular Dystrophy forced an early retirement. He was known for his intelligence, astute memory, love of trivia, sense of humor, quick wit, beautiful smile, and infectious laughter. He was hospitable, generous to others, and an excellent cook, traits inherited from his mother. Dennis is survived by his son, Andrew Tarry (Paula), grandchildren Colin and Owen of Cape Girardeau, MO; daughter, Katina Lynn Tarry; sisters, Marjorie Tarry Robb, San Diego, CA and Eleanor Tarry Ullrich (Tom), Kelly Lake, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his special niece, Taiwanna Marie Kinney and her children, Shalai and Shalmar'e Wade, with whom he shared a very special close relationship. Denny was preceded by his mother and father; sisters, Marian Tarry Fisher, Shirley Tarry Bryan, Beverly Tarry Givens, and Peggy Tarry Longsine; and by his most beloved brother, Bill Tarry. Private memorial services will be held at the McGilley & Hoge Memorial Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.