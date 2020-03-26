Kansas City Star Obituaries
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Inc
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
913-422-4074
Dennis W. Wilson

Dennis W. Wilson Dennis Wray Wilson, 74, of Lenexa, KS passed away on Sat., March 21, 2020 at the Advent Health Medical Center in Merriam, KS from Covid 19 virus. Due to circumstances beyond our control the Funeral services have been delayed. Dennis was born Nov. 18, 1945 in Fort Scott, KS. Dennis grew up in Fort Scott and graduated from Fort Scott High School. He received his Bachelor's degree in Biology from Pittsburg State College in 1968, a Master's degree in Biology at U.M.K.C. in 1973 and a Doctorate degree from the University of Kansas in School Administration in 1982. A former Biology Teacher for a time in Bonner Springs and later as a Principal and Superintendent of La Crosse USD 395 in west-central Kansas and in Labette County USD 506 in south-east Kansas and Lamar R-1 School District in southwest Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Wray Olin Wilson in Sept. 1999 and Dorothy Ellen Wilson in Aug. 2007, his Stepmother June Wilson in May of 2008 and an infant sister who was stillborn. He is survived by his wife Joanna Wilson of the home. Three children Luke Anthony Wilson, MD and his wife Sarah of Leawood, KS; Derek Edward Wilson and Angela Andrew of Pittsburg, KS and Gina Marie McCabe and her husband Tim of Lenexa, KS. Six grandchildren Lauren, Luke Harris, Grace, Cecilia, Henry and Oliver.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2020
