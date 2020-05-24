Denny Phillips Denny Phillips, 84, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 19, 2020 He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret of 61 years. He leaves behind two sons Jim (and his wife Pattie) and John (and his wife Cyndi). He leaves three grandsons Zachary (his wife Abby), Joshua, and James "Jas". As an avid rockhound, jeweler, and artist he was passionate about his hobbies and enjoyed sharing his talents with others. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. For more information and to leave condolences visit: www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.