Denver Eugene Tolbert II

Denver Eugene Tolbert II Obituary
Denver Eugene Tolbert II Denver Eugene Tolbert II, 63, of Independence, passed away on Feb 15th, at Carmel Hills in Independence, Mo. He shared a great passion for music, and was quite an accomplished guitarist, playing in many working bands over the years. Denver was cremated at Cashatt and Associates Funeral Home, and joins his Mother (Hilda), and Brother (John) at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at 6600 Antioch Rd.. There is a plaque placed there in his honor. He will be missed but not forgotten.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
