Denzel G. Bell Denzel G. Bell, 86, of Roeland Park, Kansas, went to be with the Lord 11-14-2019, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Betty Lou (Palmer) Bell. His son Randy (Barbara) Bell, daughter Sandra (Dave) Adams, daughter Lisa Frazier. Grandchildren, Christopher (LeAnn) Bell, Jennifer (Steve) Suman, Brandon (Hayley) Frazier, Morgan LaFon, Jeremy Adams. 5 great grandchildren, Henry, Isaac, Madison, Joe and Reece. His sister Kathrynne Olinger of Mesa Arizona as well as many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life to be held March 13th at 7:00 pm at Journey Bible Church, 13700 151st St. Olathe, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020