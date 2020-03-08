Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denzel Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denzel G. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denzel G. Bell Obituary
Denzel G. Bell Denzel G. Bell, 86, of Roeland Park, Kansas, went to be with the Lord 11-14-2019, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Betty Lou (Palmer) Bell. His son Randy (Barbara) Bell, daughter Sandra (Dave) Adams, daughter Lisa Frazier. Grandchildren, Christopher (LeAnn) Bell, Jennifer (Steve) Suman, Brandon (Hayley) Frazier, Morgan LaFon, Jeremy Adams. 5 great grandchildren, Henry, Isaac, Madison, Joe and Reece. His sister Kathrynne Olinger of Mesa Arizona as well as many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life to be held March 13th at 7:00 pm at Journey Bible Church, 13700 151st St. Olathe, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denzel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -