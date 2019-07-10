Derald Evan Fristo Derald Evan Fristo, age 91, of Lee's Summit, formerly of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Lee's Summit. Evan was born at Dickens, Nebraska, on August 21, 1927, the only child of James Edward and Verna Leona Fristo. He grew up in Dickens where he attended country school then graduated from North Platte High School. Evan joined the U.S. Army in 1945 and served with an Amphibian Truck Company. Following his discharge in '46 he returned home and started ranching and farming, which he did until his first retirement. On June 11, 1950, Evan was united in marriage to Ruth Ione Lowe at Huntley, Nebraska. The couple lived on the ranch until moving into North Platte in 1993. They had four sons and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. After retiring from the farm, Evan and Ruth managed motels and Evan worked for the Red Cross until they moved to Lee's Summit, Missouri in 2000 to be closer to family. Since Evan enjoyed having something to do, he worked at an auto auction and for his son's medical office until retiring for the last time in 2007. He also exercised at least three times a week at a local health club. Evan supported education by serving on both local and state school boards in Nebraska and was a member of the American Legion, Elks Club and First United Methodist Church. He was an avid reader of just about everything he could get his hands on and had a keen interest in antiques. He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and other wildlife. Evan was a lifelong Husker fan, and became a Royals and Chiefs fan while in Missouri. He liked musicpretty much all kinds as long as it was performed well, and had a fondness for Laurel and Hardy, Abbot and Costello, Tim Conway, and Jonathan Winters. Evan especially loved his family. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren grow up. Evan is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Lee's Summit; sons, Todd (Patty) Fristo, of Lee's Summit, and Jami (Cynthia) Fristo of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Madelynn, Kris, Evan and Grant; and other family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Verna Fristo; and sons, Kim and Kris. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte, NE. Burial with military honors will follow in the Dickens Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow"> .org.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019