Derek (Corky) Carrel

February 18, 1956 - November 7, 2020

Merriam, Kansas - Derek John Carrel, Corky, passed away on November 7, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Athens, Greece, February 18, 1956, with the given name of Odisseus, and adopted on September 30, 1957 by parents Pauline Carrel and Charles Carrel of Shawnee, Kansas.

Corky graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 1974. During that year, he began working in his life long career of music, at Capers Corner.

In 1987, Corky opened up his own record store, "Corky's Records" located in Mission, Kansas. Corky's Records was the "go to" for all music lovers.

In 1994, Corky partnered with Bill Lavery and created "Village Records" in Shawnee, Kansas.

After the brick and mortar store closed Village Records transitioned to an online business, mail order entity.

Corky loved music and was generous with his recommendations. As one of his friends posted on Facebook "He (Corky) was a musical legend in the retail of records". This sentiment was echoed by those who had frequented Capers Corners, Corky's Records, or Village Records throughout time.

Corky had lifelong friends and treasured meeting with them on Wednesdays for drinks and dinner. We lost two of those lifelong friends in the last couple of years and it affected him greatly.

Corky was married to his love Angela Carrel for 16 years until her death in 2017. Corky also lost his stepmom, Amy Carrel, his dad, Charles Carrel, and his beloved aunt Patty Vulgamore, within 6 weeks in 2017.

Corky's much loved mom, passed away on November 4, 2012. Corky's friends would hang out at his house when his was a teenager because he had the "cool mom". Corky still has those close friends today.

Corky leaves his sister, Tina Allen (Rick), niece, Alexandra Allen, his much loved step granddaughter, Nikki Kosman and many other family members.

Corky asked that there would be no service, but we will all remember him with a record in his hand and a Dylan song on the turn-table.

From the family - Corky, thank you, we love you.





