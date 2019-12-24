|
Derek Christopher Gonner Derek Christopher Gonner, father, son, grandson. He always ran fast and near the edge, exuded confidence, smiled huge and laughed easily, commanded the room, charmed naturally and loved fiercely. He never met neutral. To know him was never bland. Derek was born October 9, 1994, in Kansas City, Missouri, and passed away in his home in Kansas City December 20, 2019. He was a 2013 graduate of Park Hill South High School, where he was active in sports, especially baseball. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2018, where he experienced college life to its fullest, and earned a B.S. in human environmental sciences along with a large catalog of friends and expertise in all things Razorback. Derek was fearless on the wave-runners and four-wheelers at the Lake of the Ozarks, where he spent many summer weekends on the family property. He was an account manager with Helm Fertilizer Corporation, exploiting his natural charm to sell fertilizer into the U.S agribusiness industry. He was a fan, in the fullness of that word, of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. His entire life was animated by family. Derek would probably say his greatest love and achievement was his beloved son Bennett, now 18 months old and Derek's near clone, and Derek's loving legacy to his heirs. Derek is survived by his son Bennet, Bennett's mother Callan Burns, his parents Larry Gonner and Renae Krause (husband Philip), his sister Lauren Martyn (husband Travis), grandparents Lois Gonner, and Harold and Clara Cleberg, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Don Gonner. A memorial service for Derek will be held at 4:00 p.m., December 27, 2019, and the family will receive visitors beginning at 3:00 p.m., at Church of the Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108. Arrangements are being handled by McGilley Antioch Chapel. An education fund has been established for Bennett Gonner, with details available on the McGilley website. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019