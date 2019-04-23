|
|
Derek Lee Nelson Derek Lee Nelson, 56, passed on March 31, 2019 at his home in Overland Park, KS. Derek was preceded in death by his father Raymond Nelson, mother Sandra Moore, and sister Debra Nelson. He was survived by sister Dana Coffey (Kent) and nephew Tyler Nelson, nieces Toni Gill (Rylan, Monroe, and Veronica), Morgan and Whitney Nelson. Derek proudly served the US Army from 1980-92 finishing as an E7. He retired July 2018 from the United States Postal Service. His service with Honors will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetary on Monday April 29th at 12:30. Lunch immediately following at Shawnee American Legion Post 327 at 6521 Nieman Rd. Shawnee, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2019