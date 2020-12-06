Desi Bravo

December 31, 1943 - October 6, 2020

Merriam, Kansas - Born in 1943 in Manila, the Philippines, she came to the US in 1950 with her parents and two sisters. Growing up in the Philadelphia area, she was active in scouting and graduated from high school with honors. After graduating from KU in 1965, she settled in the Kansas City area. Desi was an accomplished professional with advanced degrees including a BS in Chemistry from the University of Kansas, Master of Library Science, University of Pittsburgh, and Masters in Public Administration from UMKC. She managed the libraries of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Sprint. Later she ran the HIV clinic at Trinity Lutheran Hospital. Her most rewarding work was managing the Mid-America Sarcoma office for Dr. Howard Rosenthal, until retirement in 2017. Desi was a dedicated Mother and raised and educated three successful children. For decades, you saw her love of bridge with the vanity license plate "3NT".





