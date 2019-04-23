|
Desidoro "Desi" Pena Jr. Desidoro "Desi" Pena Jr., 70, of Kansas City, MO, passed away April 16, 2019, at TMC Lakewood after a short illness surrounded by family and friends. He was born September 9, 1948 in Nixon, Texas the son of Desidoro Sr. and Felicita Pena. He is the second oldest of three siblings. On October 22, 1992 he married Sylvia Andrallanno, who survives. Desi worked as a diesel mechanic and enjoyed a long career in the steel manufacturing industry. He enjoyed fishing and archery. Desi loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be terribly missed. He is survived in death by his 4 children, Mark Pena, Kathie Pena, Annette Lugo, and Joseph Pena. His 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Cremation was done at Reflection's Memorial Services. No services held.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2019