Desimund Eugene Star 50, passed away July 13, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO. A graveside service will be July 25, 1 pm at Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery.



