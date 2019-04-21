Devona "Doe" Walker Devona Kathryn Walker, 31, of Lake Waukomis, MO was welcomed into Heaven on Wed. April 10, 2019. God graced Richard and Margaret (Reese) Walker with a beautiful baby girl, Devona on Sept. 10, 1987. Doe leaves behind her two beautiful children: Isaac (4 yrs) and Leila (10 months); father, Richard Walker; a loving brother, Andrew Walker; seven nieces and nephews: Jaxon, Trey, Tessa, Elli, Kira, Arianna and Aniston; two cousins: Kyle and Hallie who dearly admired her. She was deeply loved by her Aunt Kathy and Uncle Mike Ward. Doe was met in Heaven by her mother, Margaret Walker who passed away on April 1, 2019. She is a graduate from Park Hill High School; and spent the majority of her working career as a Telecommunication Conference Facilitator. Family, friends, and work were always her first priority. Doe will be remembered for her genuine love, kindness and compassion for all life offered. A joint- Memorial Service celebrating the lives of both Doe and her mother, Margaret will be held at 11 a.m., Sat. April 27, 2019 at Hope Fellowship Church with Pastor Dennis Dewey officiating. Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com



