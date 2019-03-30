DeWayne A. Krokstrom DeWayne Alfred Krokstrom died at the home of his daughter on March 27, 2019. He was born in Elsmore Kansas on May 11, 1927 and was the youngest of 9 children. He graduated from Elsmore Rural High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the army, serving in Germany at the close of WWII. DeWayne was a supervisor at the Gas Service Company in Independence, Missouri where he worked until his retirement in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Verda Ilene Krokstrom, their four daughters, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Cremation will take place with Speaks Funeral Home in Independence, Missouri and a small memorial service will be at Eastgate Christian Church April 27th at 2:00pm. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)



