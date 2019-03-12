Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home
208 North 5th Street
Atchison, KS 66002
(913) 367-6403
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home
208 North 5th Street
Atchison, KS 66002
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home
208 North 5th Street
Atchison, KS 66002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph’s Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DeWayne Kasl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeWayne H. Kasl


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DeWayne H. Kasl Obituary
DeWayne H. Kasl DeWayne H. Kasl, 77, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Parish rosary will be recited Tuesday, March 12 th at 6:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish or the Mexican Sisters and may be left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. DeWayne was born April 20, 1941 in Cloud County, Kansas the son of the late Elden and Mary Elnora (Webb) Kasl. He attended schools in Concordia, Kansas and Atchison, Kansas, graduating from Atchison High School in 1959. He then attended Northwest Missouri State University. He and Connie T. Lopez were united in marriage on April 27, 1963 at St. Joseph's Church in Atchison, Kansas. When DeWayne married into the Lopez family, their Mexican Culture became an integral part of his life. He leaves his love of his faith, family and Mexican Culture to his family. DeWayne was employed with Burd & Fletcher Printing Company for over 50 years where he served as a supervisor before retiring on December 10, 2013. He was a member of St. Benedict Parish. He enjoyed listening to Country Western Music, hunting and loved his two puppies, Shiloh and Cheuy. He was an avid sports fan of KU, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Connie Kasl, of the couple's home in Atchison, KS; three daughters, Anne (George) Pruett, Atchison, KS, Christine (Ronnie) Duncan, Kansas City, KS, Teresa (Vinay) Kumar, Austin, TX; two sons, Michael Kasl (Richard Horbach), Palm Springs, CA, Anthony (Kathy) Kasl, Atchison, KS; a sister, Karen (Terry) Knapp, LaVerne, TN; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now