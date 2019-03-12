DeWayne H. Kasl DeWayne H. Kasl, 77, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Parish rosary will be recited Tuesday, March 12 th at 6:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish or the Mexican Sisters and may be left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. DeWayne was born April 20, 1941 in Cloud County, Kansas the son of the late Elden and Mary Elnora (Webb) Kasl. He attended schools in Concordia, Kansas and Atchison, Kansas, graduating from Atchison High School in 1959. He then attended Northwest Missouri State University. He and Connie T. Lopez were united in marriage on April 27, 1963 at St. Joseph's Church in Atchison, Kansas. When DeWayne married into the Lopez family, their Mexican Culture became an integral part of his life. He leaves his love of his faith, family and Mexican Culture to his family. DeWayne was employed with Burd & Fletcher Printing Company for over 50 years where he served as a supervisor before retiring on December 10, 2013. He was a member of St. Benedict Parish. He enjoyed listening to Country Western Music, hunting and loved his two puppies, Shiloh and Cheuy. He was an avid sports fan of KU, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Connie Kasl, of the couple's home in Atchison, KS; three daughters, Anne (George) Pruett, Atchison, KS, Christine (Ronnie) Duncan, Kansas City, KS, Teresa (Vinay) Kumar, Austin, TX; two sons, Michael Kasl (Richard Horbach), Palm Springs, CA, Anthony (Kathy) Kasl, Atchison, KS; a sister, Karen (Terry) Knapp, LaVerne, TN; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

