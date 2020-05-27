Dewayne L. Stone
Dewayne L. Stone Dewayne L. Stone 84 of Harlingen, TX passed May 20, 2020 Private graveside May 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, KCKS. A drive through visitation will be May 27, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel 32665 Lexington Ave. De Soto, KS. Due to the Covid19 we ask that you remain in your car for the safety of all. In charge of services Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel 913-583-1002

Published in Kansas City Star on May 27, 2020.
