Services Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery 7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD Kansas City , MO 64133 (816) 353-1218

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Dewey Roberts Jr. 7-6-1924 to 7-6-2019 Dewey Roberts, Jr., left this world on his 95th birthday, July 6. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Edith Miller Roberts and Dewey Roberts, Sr. He had a deprived and tumultuous early childhood, until his mother had the good fortune to marry Henry Ackerman, a gentleman with six children of his own. Dad inherited brothers and sisters, and was treated by Papa Ackerman as one of his own. Dad had great respect and love for his stepfather, who taught him several trades and gave him the start he needed. Dad enlisted in the Army in 1943 and served in Europe until the end of the war. He was awarded two Purple Hearts. He never talked much about the war, but he proudly wore his WWII Veteran's hat during his later years. Dad met and married Martha Lambert in 1946. She was the love of his life, and he was devastated when she died after 67 1/2 years of marriage. In true fashion, he tried to make the best of it, but he never went through a day without mentioning her name. They had seven children, including two sets of twins. With such a large brood to support, Dad settled on the heating and air conditioning business, a new and burgeoning field. He was an entrepreneur who started McDowell and Roberts in the early 50's, then moved on to Modern-Aire, and finally Midwest Heating and Cooling. He was an innovator in designing new systems to handle larger homes. In fact, Lennox, Carrier and other companies sought his design advice in new products, although they sometimes didn't expect to get his truthful opinions - which almost always proved to be correct. He conducted himself with honesty and integrity, and instilled those values in us from an early age. Although he chose to retire at 62, he never quit working. He went on to a second career remodeling houses, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He built barns, finished basements, built bathrooms, and tiled floors for all seven of us. He built a new deck on his house when he was 88 years old. Dad was a true Renaissance Man. There was literally nothing he couldn't do. He was a problem solver and inventor. Dad loved music, and particularly loved to sing. He never lost interest in politics or current events. He was generous and giving, and was always the first to volunteer to help someone in need. He was a loyal sports fan, too, of the A's, Royals and Chiefs, although he was baffled with how someone playing a game could earn millions a year. He was a recreational pilot which he greatly enjoyed. And he loved our years at the Lake of the Ozarks. Once he had the great idea of putting watermelons at the bottom of the lake to chill. That was a great idea until it was time to retrieve them! Dad loved his wife and family more than life itself. He was Provider and Protector to all of us. He had lots of advice for us (some wanted and some not so wanted). He told every single one of our teachers at teacher's conferences that "vocabulary is money in the bank." Much to our embarrassment, he also told all the teachers that they were our favorite. Then he would tell us later, "Well, I got you an A." Some of his advice included, "do something even if it is wrong, "hack it out" (meaning don't take a sick day), and "walk with a purpose" (no dawdling allowed). He was also quite unhappy if we put too much syrup on our pancakes or left lights on. Dad was inordinately proud of every single one of us. He tried not to brag on us to others, but he really couldn't help it. Dad loved people and loved to talk. He had an opinion about everything, and didn't hesitate to share it, but he was willing to listen to the other side. He also loved playing gin rummy, and had a running game for over 50 years. When his morning coffee group disbanded two years ago, he took himself to Jerry's Café and joined into an existing group, where he proceeded to try to convert them to his political and religious beliefs. These kind people accepted a 93-year-old man and made him feel loved, respected, and a valued member of the group. We want to thank Rhonda, Marian, Charlie, Charlie, John, Dennis, Lisa, and Jim for including him and making him welcome. They brightened his life, and he wanted to go to Jerry's every morning, even when he had to expend great effort just to get in the car. Dewey leaves behind two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jean-Pierre Roueche and Kimberly and Mike Southard. He leaves five sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Roberts, Dan and Nancy Roberts, Mike and Robin Roberts, Mark and Jennifer Roberts, and Kirk and Dottie Roberts. He leaves 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, 6 nephews, and many friends. Goodbye Dad, Protector and Provider, Leader of the Band, and our biggest fan. We will never forget you. Arrangements: Floral Hills, 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City. Visitation Thursday, July 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Services Friday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019