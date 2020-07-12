1/
Diana Frew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Frew Diana Patrice Frew, 73, passed away July 6, 2020 at Brookdale Highlands Ranch, Douglas County, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Don and Doris; and her husband, Larry. She is survived by her sons Don (Missy) and Phil (Jacqueline); grandsons Brian (Jessica), Jason, Kevin, and Eric; and great-granddaughter Annaliese. Diana was a loving wife, mother, nurse, and Sunday school teacher with a passion and talent for singing. She was laid to rest beside her beloved husband on July 11th, their 53rd anniversary. Arrangements Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved