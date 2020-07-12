Diana Frew Diana Patrice Frew, 73, passed away July 6, 2020 at Brookdale Highlands Ranch, Douglas County, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Don and Doris; and her husband, Larry. She is survived by her sons Don (Missy) and Phil (Jacqueline); grandsons Brian (Jessica), Jason, Kevin, and Eric; and great-granddaughter Annaliese. Diana was a loving wife, mother, nurse, and Sunday school teacher with a passion and talent for singing. She was laid to rest beside her beloved husband on July 11th, their 53rd anniversary. Arrangements Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS.