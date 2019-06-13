Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
1720 South Street
Lexington, MO 64067
660-259-2245
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
1720 South Street
Lexington, MO 64067
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Lexington, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana L. (Boyd) Holman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana L. (Boyd) Holman Obituary
Diana L. (Boyd) Holman Diana L. (Boyd) Holman, 72, of Lexington, Missouri, passed away at Centerpoint Medical Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. The community is invited to join the family for a Rosary, on Wednesday at 5:30 pm at the funeral home. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials may be made to the Heart of America . Diana was born September 12, 1946 in Richmond, California, the daughter of Retha Boyd and the late Jim G. Boyd. She graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1964 and was united in marriage to John R. Holman on December 31, 1966. Diana was a homemaker and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was happiest when she was caring for and playing with her kids and grandkids. Survivors include her husband, John Holman, of the home; mother, Retha Boyd of Oak Grove; children; Gloria Ryun and husband Michael of Higginsville, Judi Hager of Lexington and John Holman of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Kelley, Sean, Alan, Kayla, Gabe, Katie and Johnny; great grandchildren, Hunter, Brantley, Rowan and Liam; and brothers, Gary Boyd and wife Gaylen of Blue Springs and John Boyd and wife Linda of Oak Grove. She was preceded in death by her father.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now