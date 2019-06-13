Diana L. (Boyd) Holman Diana L. (Boyd) Holman, 72, of Lexington, Missouri, passed away at Centerpoint Medical Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. The community is invited to join the family for a Rosary, on Wednesday at 5:30 pm at the funeral home. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials may be made to the Heart of America . Diana was born September 12, 1946 in Richmond, California, the daughter of Retha Boyd and the late Jim G. Boyd. She graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1964 and was united in marriage to John R. Holman on December 31, 1966. Diana was a homemaker and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was happiest when she was caring for and playing with her kids and grandkids. Survivors include her husband, John Holman, of the home; mother, Retha Boyd of Oak Grove; children; Gloria Ryun and husband Michael of Higginsville, Judi Hager of Lexington and John Holman of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Kelley, Sean, Alan, Kayla, Gabe, Katie and Johnny; great grandchildren, Hunter, Brantley, Rowan and Liam; and brothers, Gary Boyd and wife Gaylen of Blue Springs and John Boyd and wife Linda of Oak Grove. She was preceded in death by her father.

