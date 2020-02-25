|
|
Diana Lee (Riley) Sharon April 3, 1939 February 21, 2020. Diana Lee (Riley) Sharon, 80, of Olathe, KS, went home to stroll in heaven with her late husband of 56 years, Patrick Eugene Sharon. Visitation will be held 5:00 8:00 pm Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111 with Rosary at 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Thur., Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel, 14201 Nall Ave., Overland Park, KS. Burial follows at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Olathe, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Overland Park. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020