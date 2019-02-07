Home

Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Beacon Light Seventh Day Adventist Church
4841 Paseo
Kansas City, MO
Diana Suzanne Hardin Diana Suzanne Hardin, 76, of Liberty, MO died February 1 in Kansas City, MO. Born in Kansas City, KS she had a zest of life and had a passion for making the world a more beautiful place by being a beautician and an artist in photography, canvas and fabric works. She lived in many places but claimed Chicago, IL and Liberty, MO as her homes. She is loved and survived by Son Cleveland (Tony) Hardin of the home, David Hardin (Melinda) Arlington, TN, Barry Stevens (Juanita) Arizona and Daughter Kim Mallott, Arizona and a beloved dog Suzie. A memorial service will be held on Friday February 8 at 4 pm at Beacon Light Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4841 Paseo, KC, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019
