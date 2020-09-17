1/1
Diane Kessler
1930 - 2020
Diane Kessler Diane Kessler passed to heaven peacefully Sept. 15, 2020, in Shawnee of natural causes. Diane lived a life full of love, and full of giving love to others, especially as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born May 2, 1930, in Kansas City to Max and Etta Adelman Vigder, Diane graduated from Paseo High School where she made many lifelong friends. In 1950 she married Robert "Bob" Kessler, and for 56 years they were inseparable soulmates until Bob's passing in 2006. Diane was gifted in classical piano, and there was always the joy of music in her family. As her sons grew, she worked with Bob at the family's corner grocery, then at Helzberg's Metcalf South, and finally at Sun Newspapers. Diane loved, and was loved by all. She is survived by her sons, Stanton Kessler and companion Kumiko DeRigne, Gary Kessler and wife Lourdes, and Martin Kessler, all of the KC area; grandchildren Jesse Reed-Schall, Dr. Carolina Hernandez and Andrea Hernandez; seven great-grandchildren, niece, nephew and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wayside Waifs (waysidewaifs.org). Private family services will be held. Online condolence may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
