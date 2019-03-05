Home

Diane L. Davis

Diane L. Davis Obituary
Diane L. Davis Diane Louise Davis, 70, a Kansas City native, recently passed away in Topeka, KS after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Judge Lou and Frances Baker Davis. She is survived by sisters Harriett Davis Cortez of New Orleans and Roberta Davis Rosen (Larry) of Leawood, KS; nephews Alex Cortez of Boston, Ben Rosen (Lisa) of Miami, John Rosen (Kristin)and niece Elizabeth Rosen Chopp (Isaac). She graduated from the U of Mo. Columbia and received a Masters of Social Work from Jane Addams College, at the University of Illinois, Chicago. She lived in Chicago for many years. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Private family inurnment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2019
