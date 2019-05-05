|
Diane Lee Bivins Diane Lee Bivins, age 74, of Overland Park, KS passed away on April 28, 2019 at her home in the presence of her family. She is survived by her husband, Stan Bivins; sister, Nancy Smith (Bob); and brother, Philip Martin (Cindy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mary Martin. Diane was a graduate of Bishop Miege H.S. She was most recently employed at Advantage Sales. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 9th at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019