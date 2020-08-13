Diane Marie (Harpold) Smith Diane Marie Harpold, born January 11, 1941 to Don Elston Harpold and Annalise Pearl Pryor in Nevada, MO. Diane moved to Shawnee, KS in early life. Diane went to Hocker Grove Elementary School and Shawnee Mission North High School graduating in 1959. Diane attended KC Business School and then worked for Waddell and Reed. Diane was united in marriage to Lyle Smith on September 4, 1970. She worked in the medical field for Dr. Charles Jones, Dr. Loren Seaman, and Delphia Family Practice, before retiring in 1995. Diane enjoyed flying and riding the Harley with Lyle and the other members of the Abdallah Shriner's Motor Patrol. Diane was the First Lady of Abdallah Shrine in 2000. She was known as the Angel Lady who started an email list to keep the members of the Abdallah Shrine informed of other members who were ill or in need of prayers. Diane belonged to Elmatt Daughters of the Nile; she was a member of Abdallah Tin Lizziett and Grace United Methodist Church. She liked to crochet and needlepoint. Diane's favorite thing was to spend time at their home in Shell Knob, MO on Table Rock Lake. She liked to go fishing and boating and just spending time on their deck watching the wildlife. Diane was preceded in death by her son, Shawn David Cooper, parents, Don and Annalise Harpold, her brother, Don Harpold Jr., and granddaughter Kaitlyn Marie Smith. She is survived by her husband, Lyle Smith, son, Rodney Kent Smith, and daughter-in-law, Linda Smith, and three granddaughters, Madison, Morgan and Mackenzie. Diane is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her very beloved dog, Sassy. She will be missed by all. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 1-2pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel, with funeral service following at 2pm. The family is requesting no flowers. Donations can be made in Diane's name to the following: St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children
c/o Abdallah Shrine, 5300 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66202, Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66061, or to Olathe Hospice House, 15310 Marion St, Olathe, KS 66061. For more visit, www.PenwellGabelKC.com
