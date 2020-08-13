1/1
Diane Marie (Harpold) Smith
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Marie (Harpold) Smith Diane Marie Harpold, born January 11, 1941 to Don Elston Harpold and Annalise Pearl Pryor in Nevada, MO. Diane moved to Shawnee, KS in early life. Diane went to Hocker Grove Elementary School and Shawnee Mission North High School graduating in 1959. Diane attended KC Business School and then worked for Waddell and Reed. Diane was united in marriage to Lyle Smith on September 4, 1970. She worked in the medical field for Dr. Charles Jones, Dr. Loren Seaman, and Delphia Family Practice, before retiring in 1995. Diane enjoyed flying and riding the Harley with Lyle and the other members of the Abdallah Shriner's Motor Patrol. Diane was the First Lady of Abdallah Shrine in 2000. She was known as the Angel Lady who started an email list to keep the members of the Abdallah Shrine informed of other members who were ill or in need of prayers. Diane belonged to Elmatt Daughters of the Nile; she was a member of Abdallah Tin Lizziett and Grace United Methodist Church. She liked to crochet and needlepoint. Diane's favorite thing was to spend time at their home in Shell Knob, MO on Table Rock Lake. She liked to go fishing and boating and just spending time on their deck watching the wildlife. Diane was preceded in death by her son, Shawn David Cooper, parents, Don and Annalise Harpold, her brother, Don Harpold Jr., and granddaughter Kaitlyn Marie Smith. She is survived by her husband, Lyle Smith, son, Rodney Kent Smith, and daughter-in-law, Linda Smith, and three granddaughters, Madison, Morgan and Mackenzie. Diane is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her very beloved dog, Sassy. She will be missed by all. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 1-2pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel, with funeral service following at 2pm. The family is requesting no flowers. Donations can be made in Diane's name to the following: St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Abdallah Shrine, 5300 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66202, Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66061, or to Olathe Hospice House, 15310 Marion St, Olathe, KS 66061. For more visit, www.PenwellGabelKC.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved