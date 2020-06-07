Diane Marvine With great sadness Diane Marvine, 66, joined her husband, the love of her life Robert (Bob) Marvine on March 9th, 2020. They were always connected at the heart as true loves and are now reunited in heaven with our Lord Jesus. Diane proceeded her parents Virgil & Bonnie Rhodes, & her brother Johnson Rhodes. Diane attended Turner High School of Shawnee, KS & graduated from Blair College with a Computer Science degree. Diane's contributions to the technology industry are many. She is known for bringing speed & accuracy to support delivering software decision tools on the behalf of the US military. She was a brilliant software engineer, a dedicated computer scientist, a sound researcher and a loving mentor to many. Diane is survived by her sons; Garry Redding; Jeff Redding. By her brothers William Rhodes; Tom Rhodes; Jack Rhodes, & her three grandchildren. Diane is fondly remembered by her 23 nieces & nephews, multiple great nieces & nephews & two great great nephews that she dearly loved & enjoyed. Diane was interred with Bob at Leavenworth National Cemetery on June 2nd. A memorial service will be held at Shawnee Mission Park: 7900 Renner rd, Shawnee KS Shelter #7 on Sat June 13th at 9:30am to 11am.



