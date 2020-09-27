Diane McClure
September 18, 2020
Kansas City , Kansas - On the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, (September 18, 2020) Diane Marie Messing Egbert McClure asked each loved one present in her ICU room for their permission for her to move on. Later that evening, Diane passed on to our Lord. We lost a strong, liberal, Catholic woman on the same day we lost Ruth Bater Ginsberg. According to Jewish tradition, a person that dies on Rosh Hashanah is Tzaddik, a person of great righteousness.
Diane McClure ("Mimi" to her grandchildren) was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on June 18, 1946 to Terry and Gloria Messing. She attended Hutchinson (Kansas) High School where she portrayed Ado Annie in the musical Oklahoma!and was elected homecoming queen, graduating in 1964. She attended Kansas State University and in 1967 was crowned Miss Manhattan K-State. Later that same year she was named Miss Congeniality in the Miss Kansas pageant. After earning her bachelor's degree from KSU, she went on to earn her master's degree in education from the University of Kansas in 1981 with an emphasis in American literature.
Shortly after earning her undergraduate degree, Diane married Barry Egbert, helping to put him through medical school. Barry died of cancer not long after earning his medical degree.
Two decades later, in 1994, Diane married Steve McClure and became "mom" to his two children, Dirk and Kyle.
Diane spent her career teaching English, humanities, and debate for 42 years in the Turner school district, where she was beloved by colleagues and students alike. Her influence and impact on her students' lives was extensive, and she always went above and beyond to care for each individual student. Her philosophy as an educator was that the harder a student was to love, the more they needed your love. Diane was presented with a Debate Excellence Award in 2004 from Debate Kansas City.
After retirement, her enthusiasm for debate and student excellence led her to volunteer, assisting debate teachers at University Academy in Kansas City, MO, and Central Middle School in Kansas City, KS.
She was passionate about the arts, travel, her grandchildren, and all things beautiful. Diane is preceded in death by her father, Terry, and sister, Debi. She is survived by her husband, Steve; mother Gloria Gerber Messing; three brothers, Doug (Janet), Dana, and Dale; a sister Dawn (Jeff Frost); two stepsons, Dirk (Debbie) and Kyle (Marina) McClure; a daughter, Amber Faigin (JR); two step daughters, Angie and Beth Harralson;seven grandchildren, Lynnaya, Kaleah, Sarayah, Finley, Emery, Declan, and Kinsler; Ridge,the eighth grandchild, due to arrive in November; a niece Danielle Wegener (James); and many, many friends and loved ones. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 10, 11:00 a.m., at LifeMission Church, 16111 S. Lone Elm Rd., Olathe, KS. Masks are required and social distancing has been arranged. The service will be followed by coffee, light refreshments, and time to share stories of Diane. Live streaming on the church website is available at Lifemission.church/online. Then select "Watch Live."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane's name to the Turner Foundation; 2211 South 55th St., Kansas City, KS 66106 or to the charity of your choice
.