Diane( Baum ) Monteil Greenhagen Diane Baum Monteil Greenhagen, age 86, of Kansas City, Kansas, former resident of Leavenworth, Kansas, died April 19, 2019. Diane was born on June 27, 1932 to John and Lucille (Liggett) Baum in Leavenworth, Kansas. She graduated from Leavenworth High School with the class of 1950. Diane spent nineteen years working for the Shawnee Mission School District and later worked for Armed Forces Insurance where she retired in 1996 after sixteen years of service. An avid KU fan, be it basketball or football. Diane is survived by her husband Arnold Greenhagen, Sr. whom she married in 2003. Son, Michael (Debra) Donnelly of Hurst, Texas. Daughter Deborah (Bruce) Bolander of Greenwood, Nebraska from her first marriage to Tedd Donnelly. Step family, Jerry (Barbara) Monteil, Kathy Monteil, Cindy (Doug) Peck, Teresa (Jeff) Turner, Debbie Lober, David Monteil from her second marriage to Ralph Monteil. Five grandchildren, three great grand children and six step grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents John and Lucille Baum, her sister Jacqueline Leonhard and her second husband Ralph Monteil. Services to be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2PM. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 209 N. 7th Street, Leavenworth, Kansas. Burial to follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery. 1500 N. 8th Street, Lansing, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Episcopal Church. Condolences may be left on Diane's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

