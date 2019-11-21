|
Diane Pope Moon Diane Moon passed away on Friday November 15th in Overland Park, KS. Diane was born in Kansas City, MO on April 10th, 1952 to Norma and Walter Brockhouse. Diane was a 1970 graduate of Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village. She married Phil Pope in 1976 and became a loving stepmother to Carrie Pope Hammond and Tyler Pope. She gave birth to daughter, Erin Pope, in 1978. She married Bill Moon in 1998. Diane was a loving and devoted mother to Erin. She was very active in Erin's life, especially at The Barstow School where Erin attended. She offered invaluable support to the Barstow community, serving as President of the PTA, and leading fundraising efforts there for many years. Diane's warm, compassionate and open nature allowed her to excel in sales. That, paired with her amazing sense of style, led her to become one of the top producing Design Consultants at Bassett Furniture, where she worked for many years at both the Olathe and Overland Park locations. For more than a decade, Diane has loyally cared for her mother, Norma Brockhouse. They had a very special bond. Diane loved being a grandmother to Lakota and Indira, who affectionately call her, Gam. She is survived by her mother, Norma Brockhouse, sister, Denise Elliott, daughter, Erin Pope, son-in-law, Ryan O'Hara Theisen, and beloved grandchildren Lakota and Indira. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 23rd, at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, KS. Donations can be made in Diane's name to National Alliance on Mental Health at donate.nami.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019