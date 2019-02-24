|
|
Dianna Lea Leonard Dianna Lea Leonard, 66, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to KU Multiple Sclerosis Achievement Center. Dianna was born November 18, 1952 in Larned, KS. She was marred to James F. Leonard November 11, 1978 in Overland Park, KS. Dianna taught for 18 years in the Kansas City Kansas School District. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Emporia State University, Master of Science Degree from Kansas State University and Master of Counseling Degree from Emporia State University. Dianna was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene L. Campbell and Ruth L. (Keller) Campbell. Survivors include her husband James Leonard of the home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019