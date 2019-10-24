|
Dianne L. Venable Dianne L. Venable of Kansas City passed away Saturday, Oct 19th after a struggle with Alzheimer's. A 1963 graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph, Dianne spent many years as a loving housewife and adoring mother and grandmother. Professionally, she co-owned and operated an antique store in St Louis for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Additionally, Dianne was involved in multiple women's groups devoted to welcoming new neighbors to the many cities she lived in during her life. Personally, Dianne enjoyed reading, antiques, and playing cards. Her sense of humor and loyal friendship will be missed by the many friends she made across the places she lived in during her life. Dianne is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Venable, of Kansas City, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July; her sister, Debbie Demuth, of St Joseph; her son, Chad, and her granddaughter, Phoebe, both of Newtown Square, PA. Services will be for close family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the at .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 24, 2019