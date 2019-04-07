Home

Dixie Lee (Howland) Givan Dixie Lee (Howland) Givan of Lee's Summit, MO passed away March 30, 2019 surrounded by family. Born June 23, 1940 in Norborne, MO, graduating Van Horn HS in 1958. She met Ken as he judged "Miss Raytown" where she was competing. An Executive Secretary at Farm & Home Savings, Lakewood Oaks Golf Course & The Atriums, she later devoted her life to caring for aging family. Proceeded in death by husband Kenneth R. Givan, parents Glendon, Hellen & brother Gary Howland. Survived by Steve (Shelly) Givan, Lee's Summit, MO, Laura (Bruce) Hack, Kannapolis, NC, Jeff Givan, Belton, MO & Fred (Dena) Howland, Norborne, MO. Grandchildren Taylor & Blake Givan, Grain Valley, MO, Olivia Koch, Kannapolis, NC & Carly Koch, Denver, CO. Private services then followed by a celebration of life 6/22/19. In lieu of flowers & memorial info can be found at www.heartlandcremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
