Dixie Lee Nicholson Dixie Nicholson, 77, of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 of Renal Failure surrounded by her 3 daughters. Visitation will be from 6 8 p.m., Thursday, March 7 and the funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8. Both will be at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Dixie was born February 10, 1942, youngest daughter of Theodore (Doc) and Audrey Seifert in Kansas City, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John E. Nicholson, her parents and sisters Challes Guthrie and Ida May Long. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Diana Goldesberry (John), Donna Chamberlain (John), and Karen Perrette (Allen). She had 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Caring Nurses Home Health and the Harbor Hospice for providing compassionate care during her final days. Contributions can be made in her name to the ASPCA and The Kidney Foundation. Condolences can be left for family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 7, 2019