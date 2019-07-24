Dixie Louise Gabbert Dixie Louise Gabbert journeyed into the loving arms of the Lord Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dixie was born July 7, 1932 in Weston, Missouri. She was the youngest of eight children born to Alvin "Pete" Gabbert and Ella Mae Gabbert. She grew up at the old homestead on P Highway near Weston. Dixie graduated from Weston High School. While there she played in the band and played basketball. She moved to Kansas City, Missouri after high school and held several office and managerial positions. Dixie worked for Automatic Electric for many years. She was also head of Marketing for the Best Western near KCI. Perhaps her favorite position was being an employee of the Missouri Tourism Commission. She led guided tours through historic and notable sites in the Kansas City area. Dixie's next stop was to move to Platte Woods, Missouri where she lived for approximately 50 years. She maintained an active role in the community. She was a member of the Park Hill Baptist Church and the Business and Professional Association. Dixie enjoyed traveling and always sent post cards to her beloved mama and daddy. Her hobbies included: bowling, poker, shopping and lunch with friends. Dixie loved dogs. Her final dog, Katie Mae, was certified as a nursing home visitor. Dixie and Katie Mae visited many friends over the years. Dixie was a snappy dresser and in later years fell in love with hats and caps. She amassed a large collection of caps and was known as the "cap lady" in several assisted living facilities. She loved to make rounds in her wheel chair, greeting and checking on all of the residents and staff. She also loved Bingo nights and spending her Bingo Bucks. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and a stepdaughter, Joy Bebermeyer. She leaves behind her nieces: Susan Albin, Suzanne Goodpaster, Ruth Yunker and other family members. She also leaves her stepchildren: Danny Bebermeyer and Carol Boudreaux. The family suggests donations to the Parkville Baptist Church or your favorite animal shelter. Services include a visitation from 10:30- 11:30 am, Saturday, July 27 and funeral services following at 11:30, at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston. Interment to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Weston. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral HomeWeston, MOPh. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019