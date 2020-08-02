Dixie Rose Pollard Dixie Rose Pollard, 85, Kansas City, MO, passed away on July27, 2020. Dixie was born on August6, 1934, in St. Joseph, MO, to Ted J. and Bessie (Stoner) Sanders of Cameron, MO.Dixiewas in the Class of 1952 at Cameron High School and graduated from William Jewell College in 1956 where she obtained her education degree and taught middle school.She stood strong by her faith, familyand friends. Dixie was a member of Hillcrest Covenant Church, Prairie Village, KS. For 35 years she was an active member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club of Kansas City. Her travels, festive parties and time spent at her family farm brought her the utmostjoy. Dixie was the beloved wife for 47 years to the late H. Austin Pollard, of Cameron and Kansas City. Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia and husband, John Sheridan, Mission Hills, KS; three granddaughters, Caroline (Ben) Rubin, Anna (Carson) Powell, and Rebecca Sheridan; and a host of friends. Her parents Ted J. and Bessie Sanders, husband H. Austin Pollard and son Preston Austin Pollard, preceded her in death. Graveside Service was privately held on Friday, July 31, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillcrest Covenant Church, 8801 Nall Ave, Prairie Village, KS, 66207 orthe Saddle and Sirloin Club,14401 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145.(Arr: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.



