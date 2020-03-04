Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "Dee" Fries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores "Dee" Fries Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Fries Dolores "Dee" Fries, 92, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Sunday, March 1st. A rosary will be prayed on Friday, March 6th at 9:30 am, followed by visitation from 10 to 11 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Church, 75th and Main, Kansas City, MO. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Diabetes Foundation, or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -