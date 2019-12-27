|
Dolores A. Freeman Dolores A. Freeman, 88, of KCK passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Sun, Dec. 29, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral at Hope Lutheran Church 6308 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS, on Mon. Dec. 30 at 10am. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, KCK. Dolores retired from the KCK Board of Education where she worked as a switchboard operator. She was preceded in death by her husband, Flavel Jay Freeman. She is survived by children Michael (Wanda) Freeman of Shawnee, Mark (Mary) Freeman of KCK, and Cheryl Staudenraus of KCK; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019