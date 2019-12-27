Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
6308 Quivira Rd
Shawnee, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores A. Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores A. Freeman Obituary
Dolores A. Freeman Dolores A. Freeman, 88, of KCK passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Sun, Dec. 29, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral at Hope Lutheran Church 6308 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS, on Mon. Dec. 30 at 10am. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, KCK. Dolores retired from the KCK Board of Education where she worked as a switchboard operator. She was preceded in death by her husband, Flavel Jay Freeman. She is survived by children Michael (Wanda) Freeman of Shawnee, Mark (Mary) Freeman of KCK, and Cheryl Staudenraus of KCK; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -