Dolores "Dory" DeAngelo Dolores "Dory" DeAngelo, long-time Kansas City historian, author, stage actress and director, and architectural preservationist, who dedicated her life to Kansas City culture, civic life, and its history, died on June 23, 2020, of symptoms related to the coronavirus. Dory, the youngest of seven children, of Pete and Lena Basile DeAngelo, and the last remaining sibling, was born into an Italian family who settled in the Northeast neighborhood in the 1870's and maintained a home there for 80 years. She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews, including, Patty (Emil) Ducoulomber, Diane (Paul) Oliver, Chris Chambers, Jeff (Janice) Chambers, Leanna DeAngelo (Paul Stuckburger), and Jana (Bill) Henley, as well as her long-time friend Pat Bartholome. Dory's family will hold a private memorial Mass in her honor at St. Gabriel Church in Kansas City, Missouri on July 18, 2020. Please see the Cremation Society of KS and MO, kccremation.com
, website for an extended biography of her personal and professional life.