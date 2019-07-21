Resources More Obituaries for Dolores Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dolores Evelyn Lee

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Dolores Evelyn Lee Dolores"Dody" Evelyn Dolson Lee, 88, of Leawood, Kansas passed away July 8, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Fred and Ella Dolson. She graduated from Paseo High School and was the first women to receive a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas. She was the colony president of the Gamma Delta chapter of Alpha Phi Sorority. She served on the House corporation board, attended alum meetings and involved with "Go Red for Women" to raise money for heart disease. She and her sisters met often for lunch. She married Donald J. Lee in 1960 and they spent many years living in Omaha, Nebraska where her two children were born. In 1971 they returned to Kansas City where she volunteered as a mathematics tutor, library aid, coach and board member for the Longview YMCA. Her family spent may summer nights at the ball park with games and working the concession stand. She and her husband were members of the Hickman Mills High School Booster Club. She would operate the concession stand during the girls' basketball games and also for two AAU Women's National Basketball Tournaments. She enjoyed working with all the parents and watching her children play sports. For many years she loved attending monthly lunches with the ladies of the booster club. Her engineering career spanned over 35 years, designing airports, bridges, state highways, city streets and interstate highways. She retired from HNTB Corporation in 1996 with her last project was Topeka Interchange at I-70. After retiring she continued to provide design for the family business of LC Engineers. She worked on the Kansas Speedway, Botts Road Interchange at M-150, and over 50 projects in the Kansas City area. Her husband and both her children are engineers. Since 1972 Dody enjoyed the family house on Pomme de Terre Lake. Fishing was one of her passions, and she spent many happy hours on the lake. She also enjoyed spending time with her family for holidays and gatherings whether in Kansas City, the lake house, or in Iowa. Her parents and husband preceded her in death. She is survived by her Son Douglas (Cynthia) Lee, Grandson Daniel Lee, Daughter Donna Lee, Sister Lois Mills, Sister-in-law Helen Wendel, many nieces and nephews. Dody's Family wants to thank Leawood Family Care; St. Joseph Medical Center; Carondelet Home Care Services; Overland Park Regional Medical Center; St. Joseph Place and Good Shepherd Hospice for their care, guidance and compassion. She always had a smile on her face, and all who worked with her just loved "Sweet Dody". Family and friends are invited to the "Celebration of Dody's Life" on Sunday July 28, 2019 between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Blue Hills Country Club; 777 Burning Tree Drive, Kansas City, MO. A eulogy and tribute on Dody's special life will begin at 5 pm. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to KU Endowment, , or .



