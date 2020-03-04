|
Dolores "Dee" Fries Dolores "Dee" Fries, 92, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Sunday, March 1st. A rosary will be prayed on Friday, March 6th at 9:30 am, followed by visitation from 10 to 11 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Church, 75th and Main, Kansas City, MO. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Diabetes Foundation, or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020