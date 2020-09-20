1/1
Dolores J. Reardon
Dolores J. Reardon Longtime Leavenworth resident Dolores J. Reardon, 92, of Kansas City, MO., died on September 17, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City. She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Reardon, of Kansas City; sons, Terry Kinion (Melissa), of Flint, Tx., Jerry Jarowitz (Mary), of San Antonio, Tx., and Frank Jarowitz (Tammy) of Kansas City; 11 grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Patrick J. Reardon, and her son Christopher Reardon. Plans for a celebration of life are still pending. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to NorthCare Hospice House or Immaculate Conception Church of Leavenworth, Ks.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
