Dolores Jean (Watson) Harrison
Dolores Jean (Watson) Harrison Dolores Jean (Watson) Harrison passed away peacefully in her home on July 2, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 5, 1934, to William (Bill) Lewis Watson and Mary Margaret (Pace) Watson, who welcomed her to her new heavenly home. Dolores was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Robert Watson, and her husband of 45 years, Duke L. Harrison. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy L. Harrison. Dolores graduated in 1952 from Paseo High School, where she was active in multiple sororities. She was a member of the Jeanne Roberts Dance Troupe, A Cappella Choir, and the Bonsai Society. Dolores was also a beautiful seamstress, an accomplished Miniaturist, and a skilled artist in multiple crafts. She spent her professional career working in the Kansas City area at the Golden Ox, Skelly on the Plaza, The Bob Beebe Company, The Dave Maddox Insulation Company, and lastly at The Best of Kansas City. A viewing will be held on July 8 from 10:00 to 11:00 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home (10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO), followed immediately by interment in Mt. Moriah cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of the viewing can be found at https://www.facebook.com/MtMoriahNewcomer/. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Wayside Waifs (3901 Martha Truman Road Kansas City, MO 64137).


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
