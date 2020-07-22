Dolores "Dee" "Lola" (Fuentes) Olvera Dee Olvera, 87 of KCMO passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. Graveside service will be 1:30 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Forest Hill/Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at the McGilley Midtown Chapel from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Friday. Dee was born March 16, 1935 in KCMO to Benita and Luz (Flores) Fuentes. She was well known in the community; she loved the fiestas, her Mexican music and her secret pal club (Divas). Dolores was very alert and well informed of all things in the community (the Mexican Grapevine). She was very loved by her granddaughters and numerous godchildren. She loved her granddaughter Alexis more than life itself. Dee was a true friend to everyone. Dee is survived her two sons Richard and Robert (Debbie Ortiz); granddaughters Alexis Olvera, Nikki Ortiz, all of KC; one sister, Rita Fuentes, four brothers, Benny (Diane), Tony (Mary Lou), Vincent and Raymond. Dee was preceded in death by her eternal love Francisco Olvera of 61 years; her parents; sister, Nelly Lozano and brother Andrew Fuentes. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
.